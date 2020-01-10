|
|
PAYTON, Kathleen Anne Sauer 71, of Hamilton, OH passed away January 6th 2020 in hospice care after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Richard, her mother Vera, her mother-in-law Charlene, her father-in-law James, her sister-in-law Carol, her brother Wayne and her step-father Habib. She is survived by her husband Larry, her two children James and Annie, her grandson Harrison, her five siblings Jim (Engy), Edwin (Laura), John (Catherine), Lysa, and Steve (Howard), her brother-in-law Rick (Ellen), her stepmother Barb, her Aunt Jo, her Aunt Betty, her many nieces and nephews, her beloved cousins, her extra family she's collected along the way, and her cats. She had no shortage of love to give and will be greatly missed. Her memorial service will be held at Grace Pointe Church 3727 Oxford-Millville Rd. Oxford, OH 45056 on January 25th 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020