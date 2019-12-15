|
|
SCHROER, Kathleen Loveless Passed away peacefully December 12, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her parents Dimple and Ford Loveless and her husband of 57 years Robert Schroer Jr. She is survived by daughters Terri (Shane) Smith and Becki (Jim) Mershad. Grandchildren Megan (Nate Oberer), Matthew Mershad , and Kayla Smith. Great grandchildren Kiley, Taylor, Makenna, and Tori Oberer. Also survived by many loving cousins. Kathy was a member for Epsilon Lambda International Sorority over 60 years. She had many loving sorority sisters and enjoyed her time with them and performing charity work. She loved spending time with family and her many longtime friends. The family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 12 pm. Donations in Kathy's name may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneraslhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019