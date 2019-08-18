|
|
SMITH, Kathleen Peterson 76, of Springfield, passed away August 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 24, 1943 in Cedarville, Ohio, the daughter of Alonzo and Dorine (Peterson) Walker. Mrs. Smith loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing jigsaw puzzles, word search games, dancing, going for walks, listening to the oldies, and cooking. She was retired as an in-home day care provider. Survivors include two daughters; Kelli Walker-Minter, Springfield and June Walker, Xenia, five grandchildren; Kshante' Minter, Kristopher (Victoria) Minter, James (Chaniece) Smith II, Tierra Smith, and Liam Smith, great grandchildren; Lada Minter, Jada Minter, and Kaiden Minter, daughter in law; Donyale Smith, Springfield, siblings; Berniece Hayes, Springfield, Mary Ann Patrick, Gary, Indiana, Jean Walker, Beavercreek, Martin Walker, Huber Heights, and Rose DeBoe, Springfield, many nieces, nephews, and cousins including special cousin; Teresa Kidd who was so devoted in caring for Kathleen. Kathleen was preceded in death by a son; James E. Smith, a great granddaughter; Kaidence Minter, the love of her life and best friend; Horace E. Smith, siblings; Charlene Lewis, Joann Walker, John Walker, Paul Walker, Lawrence Walker, Bud Walker, Judy Walker, Thomas Walker, and Richard Walker and her parents. Mrs. Smith's family wishes to thank all of the family and friends who cared for her in her in her final days. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2019