WILLER (Kuhn), Kathleen Kathleen (Kuhn) Willer, born February 26, 1945, to Katherine (Goldrick) and George J. Kuhn in Hamilton, OH, left this life on July 17, 2020, in Lake Charles, LA. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Kuhn; survived by her husband of 52 years, Patrick G. Willer; sister, Roberta K. Loman; children, Christopher Willer, David Willer, Kelly Hamilton, Erin Willer; several grandchildren, numerous cousins and friends. Kathleen graduated from Notre Dame HS in 1963, became a hair stylist working in the Hamilton-Fairfield area, prior to marrying Patrick. Kathleen was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur, LA, and was interred at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial will be planned at a later date.



