Kathleen Willer
1945 - 2020
WILLER (Kuhn), Kathleen Kathleen (Kuhn) Willer, born February 26, 1945, to Katherine (Goldrick) and George J. Kuhn in Hamilton, OH, left this life on July 17, 2020, in Lake Charles, LA. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Kuhn; survived by her husband of 52 years, Patrick G. Willer; sister, Roberta K. Loman; children, Christopher Willer, David Willer, Kelly Hamilton, Erin Willer; several grandchildren, numerous cousins and friends. Kathleen graduated from Notre Dame HS in 1963, became a hair stylist working in the Hamilton-Fairfield area, prior to marrying Patrick. Kathleen was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur, LA, and was interred at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial will be planned at a later date.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
linda fowler
Family
July 21, 2020
Pat and kids, May God guide you through this difficult time and lead you to a time when only good memories remain.
Kathy was a real treasure and I will always cherish our long friendship. May you rest on a cloud with your furry friends that we loved so much.
Edna Martin
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to Pat and her family
Dan Jones
July 21, 2020
Kathy was a beautiful person. She was so kind, and generous in her life. She will be greatly missed. I am sorry so for your loss and prayers to the whole Willer family.
Katy Vergeront
Friend
July 21, 2020
My heart goes out to Pat and to Kathys family. Kathy was such a wonderfully kind person. May she Rest In Peace. Peace be with you all.
Storm Britten Ilouno
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Kathy, you will certainly be missed by many, but we know you are in a better place. Our memories of you will not be forgotten.
Sandie Roush
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kathy was a joy to be around. She always had a smile on her face and welcomed you at anytime. She was truly a wonderful person and will be missed. Prayers and peace to the family during this time
Dee and Patricia Hagy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dave and Family : May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Timothy and Rebecca Barrons
Friend
July 21, 2020
Pat, may God bless you and keep you as you move through this. Kathy you were a good friend and I will miss you forever.
Marci Forrester
Friend
July 21, 2020
We feel such sorrow. We know our family has lost a beautiful woman. May God bless you and the kids during this difficult time.
Etch and Colleen Etchberger
Family
July 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief....Ken Hoffpauir
Kenneth Hoffpauir
