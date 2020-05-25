|
|
WOLF, Kathleen M. Age 90 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 18, 1930, the daughter of Bernard and Dorothy (Meisenhelder) Nichting and was a 1948 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On May 26, 1951, in St. Veronica Church, she married Carl Richard "Dick" Wolf and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2006. Mrs. Wolf was a talented seamstress and a member with a local chapter of The American Sewing Guild. She loved to read, attend Pops concerts and shows at the Aronoff Center and played in a monthly card club with friends for 40+ years but her favorite activity was dancing. She and her husband Dick were members of the Starlighters Dance Club for many years. Mrs. Wolf was a long-time parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield. Survivors include seven children, Don (Janet) Wolf, Barbara Wolf, Nancy (Jim) Brunner, Mike Wolf (Lisa Miller), Jim (Sue) Wolf, Bob (Cindy) Wolf and Kathy Jo (Steve) Schnapp, twenty-five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and she loved spending time with them all. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Nichting and a daughter-in-law, Carole Wolf. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Friday in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8:00pm Thursday at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be directed to Badin High School Scholarship Fund, 571 New London Rd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or Parkinson Support and Wellness, 260 Stetson Street Suite 2300 Cincinnati, Ohio 45219. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 25, 2020