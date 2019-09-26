|
CHALFAN, Kathren M. "Katie" 38, of Springfield, passed away September 24, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1981 in Dayton, the daughter of Herbert Inal and Kathren Gail (Gray) Chalfan. Katie enjoyed fishing, bingo, euchre and was a Michigan State fan. Survivors include her mother and step father; Kathren and Bill Callihan, four children; Rachal, Molly, Stephanie and Jacob, four brothers; Tim, Herbert, Chad and Snapper, maternal grandmother; Fleeta Gray, special aunt and uncle; Barb and Jim Levering and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father; Herbert Chalfan and a bother; Tom. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Paul Townsend officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in McConkey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Katie's mother. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
