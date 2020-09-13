1/1
KATHRYN ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHRYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON (Gates), Kathryn Lynn "Kathy" Age 68, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family. Kathy was born September 23, 1951, in Keokee, Virginia, daughter of Theodore & Lena Kate (Livingston) Gates. She was a graduate of Kiser High School. Kathy met her beloved husband, Steve Anderson on a blind date in 1982 at Tall Timbers. They married in 1990 uniting their families. Kathy retired from Reynolds & Reynolds in 2007. She had a strong faith in God and love for her children & especially her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the movies, shopping, and cooking for them. She also enjoyed traveling and dancing. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lena Kate (Livingston) Gates and sister, Billie Morris. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Anderson; son, Brad Kerr, wife, Corrie; daughter, Lisa (Kerr) Mathenia, husband, George Mathenia; stepdaughter, Nicole (Anderson) Bodnar, husband, Ray; grandsons, Jaxson Kerr, Brandon & Nolan Mathenia; step-grandsons, Tommy Thompson, Blake & Braydon Bodnar; sisters, Noaka (Joe) Greenwood, Theda Gates; brother, George Gates, wife, Cathy; numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She always brought love and a smile wherever she went. Memorial service to be held at a later date due to family travel. If desired family and friends can make donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Kettering Cancer Center, 3700 Southern Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. Send condolences to the family by signing the Guestbook at www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved