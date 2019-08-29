|
BEDEL (Nee: Sullivan), Kathryn Mary Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away in the company of her family on August 27, 2019, the Feast of St. Monica. Kathy was born to Edward and Hazel (Berninger) Sullivan in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 13, 1937. She attended Batavia High School and the College of Mount Saint Joseph (now Mount St. Joseph University), where she studied education and history. She taught junior high school at Our Lady of Fatima School in Huntington, WV for nine years and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Marshall University. Beginning in 1986 she taught at St. Helen School in Dayton, OH where she remained until she retired from teaching. Having earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from Wright State University, she worked in the Children's Room at Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood, Ohio until 2014. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leonard. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Rick) Dardeen, Diane (John) Tarvardian, Nancy Barnes, and Suzan (Eric) Sammons; by her grandchildren Heather Dardeen; Alexander and Christopher Tarvardian; Drew, Jack, and Noah Barnes; Anna, Lucy Kathryn, Maria, Peter, Hope, Madeline, and Lydia Sammons; great grandchildren Ainsley Dardeen and Barrett Peet; and by her siblings Ann (David+) Fallert, Maureen (Ernie Mynatt+) Sullivan, Peggy (John) Gohman, and Michael (Lori) Sullivan as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30 from 5:00 - 7:30 at Radel Funeral Home on Neeb Road in Delhi, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Hawthorne Avenue in Cincinnati at 10:00 on Saturday, August 31. The Rite of Committal will follow at Old St. Joseph Cemetery's Resurrection Garden on West Eighth Street and Seton Avenue. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Leonard Center Dayaway Program: Attn: Lisa Franz in memory of K. Bedel, St. Leonard Center Dayaway Program, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458 June 13, 1937 - August 27, 2019 www.radelfuneral.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019