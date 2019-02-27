CARTER, Kathryn E. Age 75, of Vandalia, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born April 2, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Elwood Lee & Edith Mae (Smith) Weldy. Kathy spent over 30 years working as a registered nurse and was an Past Matron of the Harvest Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star # 564. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Emery "Dee" Carter, Kathryn is survived by two sons, Dan Carter (Jane) and David Carter (Rose); four grandchildren, Samantha, Whitney, Dylan & David; one sister, Pat Qvick and by her extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home 139 S. Dixie Dr. Vandalia. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 am until the time of service. If so desired, contributions may be made to the ALS Association (ALSA.org) in Kathryn's memory or to the donor's favorite charity. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary