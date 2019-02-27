Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn CARTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Kathryn E. Age 75, of Vandalia, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born April 2, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Elwood Lee & Edith Mae (Smith) Weldy. Kathy spent over 30 years working as a registered nurse and was an Past Matron of the Harvest Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star # 564. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Emery "Dee" Carter, Kathryn is survived by two sons, Dan Carter (Jane) and David Carter (Rose); four grandchildren, Samantha, Whitney, Dylan & David; one sister, Pat Qvick and by her extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home 139 S. Dixie Dr. Vandalia. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 am until the time of service. If so desired, contributions may be made to the ALS Association (ALSA.org) in Kathryn's memory or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now