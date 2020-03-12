|
|
ELLIOTT (Johnson), Kathryn 96 of Springfield, Ohio departed this life peacefully March 6, 2020 at 4:15 pm following a long illness. She was born October 8, 1923 in Lincoln, Alabama the daughter of the late JB and Mary (Craine) Johnson. Kathryn retired from Community Hospital as a registered nurse. She was a loyal member of several Springfield churches before joining the St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Kathryn loved the Lord and enjoyed attending church before she became ill and was unable to attend. She is survived by her son, Herbert (Michelle) Elliott of Lilburn, Georgia, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Windy" Elliott who she was married to for over 30 years; her parents, JB and Mary Johnson; her brother, JC Johnson; sister-in-law, Minnie Johnson and step grandson, Monty Moore. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant Street entrance. Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 12, 2020