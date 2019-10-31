|
|
FRUCHTE (Davis), Kathryn E. "Kathy" Age 95 of Friendship Village, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Kathy was born on June 5th, 1924 in Decatur, IN. She grew up there and graduated from Decatur High School, and went on to study nursing at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. In 1945 she married her high school sweetheart Donald R. Fruchte and began raising two daughters Terri and Ann. Kathy eventually went back to work sharing one nursing position at a community hospital with her neighbor, Gwen. When her daughters were older, she was a head nurse on a surgical floor at Grandview Hospital and pushed to have the first polio vaccine in Dayton. Then she went back to school to finish the fourth year of training in order to get her degree. Kathy then decided to work as a traveling nurse for the Head Start program and finally retired from that position, and started volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital in the ortho-surgery care. Kathy and Don were world travelers, always planning the next trip with Don taking many pictures and making frames and hung them on their walls. They were nursing home Ombudsman, collected books for planned parenthood, and they also taught reading to foreign students. They also played bridge and earned many master points. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 1/2 years Donald R. Fruchte. Survived by 2 daughters Ann (Jim) Seybold and Terri (Jack) Hoernemann, grandchildren Scott (Natalie) Seybold, Beth (Barry) Rush, Laura (Wade) Seybold, Kara (Josh) Jones, 9 great grandchildren Matthew, Cora, Gabriella, Katherine, Ava, Alex, Lucy, Annalise, and Emma. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Fairview United Methodist Church 828 W. Fairview Ave. Dayton, OH 45406 by Rev. Barbara Wiechel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Private interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church or . Funeral arrangements entrusted by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019