Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn HARTLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn HARTLINE


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn HARTLINE Obituary
HARTLINE (Silvers), Kathryn L. Age 93 of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 14, 2020. Kathryn was born May 13, 1927 in Arcanum, Ohio to the late T.B. and Lelia Faye Rehmert. Preceded in death by husbands Kenneth F. Silvers and James M. Hartline, as well as a son Danny Ray Silvers. She is survived by several family members. Kathryn was a member of the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. by Pastor Tim Hamilton. Interment Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church in Kathryn's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -