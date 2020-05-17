|
|
HARTLINE (Silvers), Kathryn L. Age 93 of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 14, 2020. Kathryn was born May 13, 1927 in Arcanum, Ohio to the late T.B. and Lelia Faye Rehmert. Preceded in death by husbands Kenneth F. Silvers and James M. Hartline, as well as a son Danny Ray Silvers. She is survived by several family members. Kathryn was a member of the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. by Pastor Tim Hamilton. Interment Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church in Kathryn's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020