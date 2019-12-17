Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn JONES Obituary
JONES, Kathryn Lynn "Kathy" Age 53 of Dayton, passed away Friday December 13, 2019. She was born February 1, 1966 in Xenia, the daughter of Robert Jones and Betty Fuller. Kathy grew up in Fairborn and graduated from Fairborn High School in 1984. While in high school she was a member of the choir and played on the tennis team. She enjoyed attending church and going to restaurants. Kathryn is survived by her father, Robert Jones; mother, Betty McNeeley; daughter Nikki Vetter; sister Pamela (John) Bevis; as well as extended family. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -