LEDNIK, CSJ, Sister Kathryn Frances "Kaye" (formerly Sr. Genevieve) beloved member of the Congregation of St. Joseph, entered into eternal life on Feb. 10, 2019, at age 81. Sr. Kaye was the loving daughter of the late Teofil and Genevieve Janos Lednik, immigrants from Czechoslovakia. Born and raised in Hamilton, OH, the youngest of eight children. Loving sister of the late Rose Renneker (Vincent), Mary Becker (Robert), Elizabeth Wilke (Albert), Mildred Weber (Paul), Genevieve Lednik and Robert Lednik. Survived by brother, Teofil (Ruth) Lednik, sister-in-law Emma Jane Lednik and a large extended family including 22 nieces and nephews. Sr. Kaye was preceded in death by six nieces and nephews. Sr. Kaye received a BS degree in Education from Edgecliff/Xavier University, a M. Ed in Theology from Xavier University and an MA in Religious Education from Seattle University in Washington State. Her elementary teaching career included Guardian Angels, Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Thomas More Schools in Cincinnati, OH. She was also Religious Education Coordinator at Guardian Angels, St. Matthias, and Director of Religious Education at St. Vincent Ferrer. Her favorite age group to teach was the youngest elementary school children after-school programs in Roselawn, Cincinnati before her health declined and she retired at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center in Reading, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Mt. Notre Dame Chapel, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Reading, OH 45215 on Thur. Feb. 14, at 10 AM. Visitation at the Chapel from 9-10 AM. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Anderson Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Congregation of St. Joseph, 3430 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH 44111-2997. Website: csjoseph.org/donation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.