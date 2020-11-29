1/
KATHRYN PARRETT
1933 - 2020
PARRETT (Thellman), Kathryn R. "Kitty"

Kathryn R. (Thellman) Parrett "Kitty", 87, of Springfield, passed away November 25, 2020 in Allenview Nursing Home. She was born March 11,1933, in New Castle, PA, the daughter of William and Matilda (Schuler) Thellman. Kitty married Glenn Junior Parrett on December 11, 1953, in Patuxant, Maryland. She met Mr. Parrett while serving in the Navy. They were married for 47 years. Kitty worked at Birdies Motel and JoAnn Fabrics. She retired to spend time with her husband and to travel. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Even though we will miss our mother, she will be at peace now and be with her sweetie. She is survived by four children; Deborah (Bill) Nichols, Rick (Annette) Parrett, Mary Kay Tackett and Brian Parrett, grandchildren; Will (Misty) Nichols, Bobby Nichols, Jamie (Stephen) Horton, Alexandra (Anthony) Ranerai, Sam (Hess) Leake, Nick and Katie Parrett, Chris (Ashly) Tackett, Amanda (Vaughn) Rodgers, Eric Tackett, Chad and Justin (Kelly) Parrett, great-grandchildren; Sydnee and Jake Nichols, Debbie Nichols, Glenn, Annica and Clair Horton, Lilly and Oliver Ranerai, Sophia Leake, Kyler, Brayden and Emmalin Tackett, Cayden, Mason and Adaleigh Rodgers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Crossroads Hospice or your favorite charity. Our family would like to thank all that have cared for our mother. Thanks to the Allenview Nursing Home Staff, Dr. Win, Crossroads Hospice and Comfort Keepers and anyone we may have forgotten. Private services will be conducted due to Covid 19, to keep everyone safe with entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com [jkzfh.com].

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
