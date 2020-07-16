1/
Kathryn RATHBUN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RATHBUN (Sutton), Kathryn B. 91, of Dayton, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Kathy and her late husband, Francis "Sut" Sutton, raised six kids in Toledo's Old North End: Susan Sutton Mizer, of Benson, AZ; Noreen Willhelm (Vince McKelvey), of Dayton; Luellen Wilkowski (Craig), of Toledo; Jodie Carpine (Gary), of Cheney, WA; Martin Sutton (Michelle Brenneman), of Hilliard; and Jeannette Kunisch (Dennis), of Toledo. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Tincombe (Valerie) and Arthur Tincombe (Jan). Kathy was born Katherine Tincombe, in Denver, CO, and adopted by Grace and William Berger. She was preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents, two sisters, Vera Arden and Betty Rich, and brother, Courtney "Corky" Tincombe. She called Colorado "God's Country," but Kathy's heart was always in Toledo and serving others. All of her children's friends knew they were welcome at her dinner table; some became part of the extended family. We're grateful for the care she received these last months at SKLD New Lebanon. We will gather to celebrate her life when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Arrangements by Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved