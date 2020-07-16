Kathryn RATHBUN

RATHBUN (Sutton), Kathryn B. 91, of Dayton, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Kathy and her late husband, Francis "Sut" Sutton, raised six kids in Toledo's Old North End: Susan Sutton Mizer, of Benson, AZ; Noreen Willhelm (Vince McKelvey), of Dayton; Luellen Wilkowski (Craig), of Toledo; Jodie Carpine (Gary), of Cheney, WA; Martin Sutton (Michelle Brenneman), of Hilliard; and Jeannette Kunisch (Dennis), of Toledo. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Tincombe (Valerie) and Arthur Tincombe (Jan). Kathy was born Katherine Tincombe, in Denver, CO, and adopted by Grace and William Berger. She was preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents, two sisters, Vera Arden and Betty Rich, and brother, Courtney "Corky" Tincombe. She called Colorado "God's Country," but Kathy's heart was always in Toledo and serving others. All of her children's friends knew they were welcome at her dinner table; some became part of the extended family. We're grateful for the care she received these last months at SKLD New Lebanon. We will gather to celebrate her life when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Arrangements by Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com