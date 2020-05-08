|
SAMANICH, Kathryn Ann "Kathy" The bright sun in Dayton is a little dimmer today but much brighter in heaven. Kathryn Ann "Kathy" Samanich, Age 72, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones surrounding her on May 4, 2020. Kathryn was born in Cleveland, OH in 1947 and attended St. Wenceslas's Elementary in Maple Heights and Marymount High School in Garfield Heights. She also attended business school in Cleveland before moving to Kettering with her beloved husband in 1968. Kathy was retired from PNC bank where she worked in various positions for 37 years. A local celebrity of sorts, "Kathy from the bank" was recognized in the community and loved by many of her customers and coworkers. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathy was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Grandma Chatty" because she relished in long conversations with her family. She spent many an evening visiting with her sisters and friends, oftentimes until the sun came up. Kathy's other interests included volunteering for St. Alberts, going on adventures with her granddaughters, visiting the local "horse farm" (code for casino), playing bridge with her bridge club, traveling and taking mystery tours with her friends. Kathy loved holidays and especially Christmas with her family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Margaret (O'Hearn) Vanek of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Samanich, daughter Michelle (Rich) Pickrel of Kettering, son Patrick (Tracy) Samanich of New Albany, granddaughters Evelyn and Caroline, siblings Jim (Donna) Vanek, Eileen (Jack) Lenhard, Margaret (John) Yelsik, Jean (Tom) Paul, Rick (Debbie) Vanek, sister-in-law Alexandria Skidmore (Jim Warden) and thirteen nephews and nieces. Special thank you to Marcia Lawrence for her years of friendship and additional support to Kathy's family during the past few months. Additionally the family would like to thank Hospice of Miami Valley for their loving care of Kathy in her last days on earth. A celebration of Kathy's life/memorial will be announced at a later date when friends and family can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation at komen.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2020