SCHIML, Kathryn M. "Kay" Kay passed away on June 16, 2019 at home. She was born on January 8, 1938 in Whiting, IN to Frank and Eva Grencik who have preceded her in death as well as her sister, Mildred Lesiowski. She attended St. John Grade School; Whiting High School Class of 1955; St. Margaret School of Nursing in Hammond, IN. Kay is survived by her husband Bernard and daughter Joan both of Dayton, OH, her brother Steven (Terri) of Highland, IN, nephews Christopher (Kim) of AZ, Michael of Highland IN, niece Nadine Lesiowski of VA. Kay also has many relatives and friends in various parts of the United States. She loved each of them very much. Kay was a longtime member of Precious Blood Church, was active in Eucharistic Ministry, Charismatic Prayer Group, CCD Teacher, St. Vincent de Paul Meals Program and other activities. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Prayers will be said to close the evening. The family will also receive friends on Friday morning an hour prior to mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton) with Rev. James Seibert C.P.P.S as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, or to Ohio's ; envelopes will be provided.