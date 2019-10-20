|
|
WEBER, Kathryn R. 89 of Piqua, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township. She was born June 8, 1930 in Dayton to the late John and Katherine (Lamb) Hanerty. She married Robert H. Weber September 4, 1954 in El Centro, California, he preceded her in death February 15, 2019. Survivors include two sons, Tim Weber of Centerville, Eric Weber of Vandalia; two grandchildren, Ryan (Charity Vann) Weber, Nicole (Zach) Huffman; three great grandchildren, Jordon Weber, Wyatt Huffman, and Maeve Huffman. She was preceded in death by a son, Terrance "Terry" Weber and eleven siblings. Mrs. Weber was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and had worked at Medalist Allen-A, French Oil Mill Machinery Co., Montgomery Ward store and the local Belltone store from which she retired. She was a devout and active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church having volunteered for many church activities and Lehman Catholic High School. She loved BINGO and watching her sons' sports teams. She will be remembered for her friendship, love of family and excellent cooking. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019