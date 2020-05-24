Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Kathy ABRAMS


1968 - 2020
Kathy ABRAMS Obituary
ABRAMS (Bryant), Kathy R. 51, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Englewood, Ohio. Born September 5, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lovie Lee Bryant (Foster) and James Connally. A graduate of Patterson Co-op (1986), Central State University (B.S.Ed. 1990) and the University of Dayton (M.Ed. 1999) she served as a dedicated Math teacher for more than 20 years. Kathy was a beloved mother, sister, and auntie and is survived by: her two children James and John-Paul Abrams; siblings Joseph Bryant, Jr., Joyce Bryant, Joellen Bryant, and Jowanna Bryant; nieces and nephews Daphne Bryant (Sprong), LaVita Bryant, Marcus Merritt, Kathy Merritt, Kristen Dyer, Donnell Bryant, Joyce Goudy, Katria Goudy, Tyrome Bryant, Eric and Erica Bryant, Joseph Bryant III; and a host of extended family members, and close personal friends. Zeta service at 12:00 pm Tuesday May 26, 2020. Visitation at the House of Wheat Funeral Home 2107 North Gettysburg Ave. Dayton OH, 9 am to 12 pm Tuesday May 26, 2020 followed by a private funeral. Burial West Memorial Gardens, 6722 Hemple Road, Moraine OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
