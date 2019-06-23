Home

Kathy Bowman Obituary
BOWMAN, Kathy Age 62, of St Paris, passed away Friday, June 21st, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 10th, 1957 to Preshia and Daniel Roark in Hyden, Kentucky. Kathy is survived by her husband Randy Bowman; sons Jeremy, Tim, and Eric Humphries; 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Alma Sue (Rich) Hous, Lester (Deloris) Roberts and Kenny (Pam) Roark and numerous other family members and friends. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held immediately afterward at 2:00 pm, and burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to (online or send donations to 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Kathy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
