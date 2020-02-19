Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Indian Trail Chapel
4431 Old Monroe Rd
Indian Trail, NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Damrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Damrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Damrell Obituary
DAMRELL, Kathy Jean 66, of Indian Trail went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was born on June 1st, 1953 in Dayton Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Evans and parents William and Rosena Damrell. She is survived by her brothers Ron Damrell of Unionville NC, and Jeff Damrell of Kettering Ohio. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Final resting place will be at a later date in her hometown of Dayton Ohio. The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -