DAMRELL, Kathy Jean 66, of Indian Trail went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was born on June 1st, 1953 in Dayton Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Evans and parents William and Rosena Damrell. She is survived by her brothers Ron Damrell of Unionville NC, and Jeff Damrell of Kettering Ohio. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Final resting place will be at a later date in her hometown of Dayton Ohio. The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020