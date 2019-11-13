|
ISSENMANN, Kathy Ann Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Huntington Court on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 7, 1945 the daughter of Adrian H. and Catherine M. (Mitchell) Siereveld. Kathy is survived by her husband John Issenmann; two daughters, Deborah J. Clark and Anne Marie (Michael) Rudkin; four grandchildren, Kory and Brynn Clark and Emma and Claire Rudkin; one sister, Betsy (Tom) Newton; and one brother, Gregory (Teri) Siereveld. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Deacon Jeff Merrell of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church officiating. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019