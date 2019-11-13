Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Issenmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Issenmann


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Issenmann Obituary
ISSENMANN, Kathy Ann Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Huntington Court on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 7, 1945 the daughter of Adrian H. and Catherine M. (Mitchell) Siereveld. Kathy is survived by her husband John Issenmann; two daughters, Deborah J. Clark and Anne Marie (Michael) Rudkin; four grandchildren, Kory and Brynn Clark and Emma and Claire Rudkin; one sister, Betsy (Tom) Newton; and one brother, Gregory (Teri) Siereveld. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Deacon Jeff Merrell of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church officiating. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -