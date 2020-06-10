Kathy JONES
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Kathy Jane 68, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Linda Lou Haines Bledsoe. She is survived by her children, Sarah and Matthew (Julie) and five grandchildren, Elijah, Gabe, Everett, Aleks, and Desirae. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith L. Jones, on July 21, 2014; a sister, Debra Morgan; and by a brother, Hugh Bledsoe. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved