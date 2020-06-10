JONES, Kathy Jane 68, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Linda Lou Haines Bledsoe. She is survived by her children, Sarah and Matthew (Julie) and five grandchildren, Elijah, Gabe, Everett, Aleks, and Desirae. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith L. Jones, on July 21, 2014; a sister, Debra Morgan; and by a brother, Hugh Bledsoe. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.