1/1
Kathy KASH
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KASH, Kathy Sue Age 68, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Willow Knoll Senior Center, where she had been a patient for five days. She was born January 10, 1952, in Middletown and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. Kathy was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards with her significant other, Bob, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her mother, Othetta Howard Nickell. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Doyle; three daughters, Angela Forester, Tracey Kaluga and Heather (Ronnie) Wegmann; three grandchildren, Kaila Jones, Liam Wegmann and Emory Wegmann; her father, Bruce Nickell; two brothers, Jeff (Carla) Nickell and Randy (Lola) Nickell; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Brad Cunningham officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved