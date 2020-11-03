Age 74, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at SKLD New Lebanon. She was born November 23, 1945, to Russel L. And Mildred (Archer) Kline in Dayton. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother of 7 weeks, Daniel Russell Kline in 1937; and brother of 7 hours, Thomas Martin Kline in 1938.Kathy was a very private and quiet person who loved the Lord.Kathy enjoyed her time with Amy, Harold, Joyce, Donna, Maureen, Chris, and Kathy; and loved her time with her beloved dog, Roxie.A visitation for Kathy will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. A procession will follow to Liberty United Methodist Church, 7840 Pemberton Dr. Dayton, OH 45417, with the funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private.A big thank you to SKLD Nursing Home in New Lebanon.



RogersFuneralHomes.com