|
|
LOCKE (McGee), Kathy Of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. She was born August 18, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio to Robert "Pete" and Betty (Stephens) McGee. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert "Pete" McGee, and grandparents, Burl and Blanche Stephens, and Charles and Goldie McGee. She is survived by her mother, Betty McGee, husband of 45 years, Stuart Campbell Locke, Son Andrew (Nikole) Locke, grandsons, Logan Kosta, and Noah Locke, and brother David (Vicky) McGee, and many beloved family and friends. For 32 years, she was a passionate teacher, retiring from her career teaching first grade in Hamilton City School district in 2012. She leaves behind many cherished students who she poured hours of love and dedication into. Kathy was an active member of Stratford Heights Church of God where she devoted hours of time and love to serving the church in many different ministries. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Kathy's life will be held Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at 10:00am at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd, Middletown, OH. Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Her family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abilities First of Middletown, 4710 Timber Trail Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019