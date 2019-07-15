SABIA (Knight), Kathy Lynn Age 59, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kathy was a 1977 graduate of Bellbrook High School. She started her career as a legal secretary in 1982 for various attorneys in the Dayton area. Kathy has been Vice President of Landmark Title Agency for the past twenty years. Her infectious smile and gracious personality made her a stranger to no one. Kathy had a huge love for animals. Kathy enjoyed many things but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her two grandsons who she adored. She also enjoyed walks on the beach, the outdoors and gardening. She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence Knight Sr., and nephew David A. Allbery. Kathy is survived by her husband of 36 years Kevin Sabia, their daughter Angie Sabia, and grandsons Connor and Lucas; mother Martha Samble, sister Karen Brown, brother Larry (Julie)Knight Jr., and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel; where memorial service will be held 7:00PM Tuesday, with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in Kathy's memory to the Humane Society of Dayton. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 15, 2019