MACE, Kathy Anne Of Trotwood, Ohio was called home on December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father (George Matney) and mother (Ruth Leslie) and brother, John. Also her love of over 30 years, Dave Goens. She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Anne Mace and son, David Leroy Mace as well as her grandchildren, Heather, Christina, Steven and Brittany Tankersley. She was a proud grandmother to eleven great grandchildren and loving sister to Karen Tolliver. Sincere apologies to the many friends that wished to pay their respect as well as say good bye. She is gone but shall never be forgotten thanks to all of you. Please know from her son's heart that I'm very grateful for the love she had from all of you...Rest easy knowing that she was laid to rest beside her beloved Dave Goens. Now that the hardships of life are done, I hope you now find the happiness as well as the understanding and peace we all deserve. Never shall you be forgotten...God Bless you, Mom... I miss you.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020