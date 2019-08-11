|
|
MEADOWS, Kathy Sue Age 61, of Middletown, passed away July 8, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born January 23, 1958 in Sydney, OH to Joseph Eshman and Frances (Weymer) Eshman. Kathy is survived by her husband, Tommy Meadows; son, Joseph A. Smith; sister, Beverly Elsner; brothers, Joseph (Melanie) Eshman, David Michael (Norman) Eshman; 7 nephews and 7 nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Zimper; brother-in-law, Marion Elsner. A Service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 11:45 am in Sydney, OH First Christian Church, 320 East Russell Rd., Sydney, OH 45365.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019