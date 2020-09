Or Copy this URL to Share

WOLINSKI, Kathy A. Age 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away September 17, 2020. Visitation 11:30 until time of service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH.



