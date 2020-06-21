Kathy YOST

YOST (Lange), Kathy Rae Died at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends Sat. May 16, after battling a rare case a small cell cancer of the bladder. Born in Dayton Aug. 13, 1953, to Raymond and Rosella Lange. She graduated from Belmont High School. An example of the truest of love stories: John and Kathy married in Dayton June 25, 1977. Survived by children, Shannon (Barry) and Jason (Lara), grandchildren, Wayne (Caitlyn-expecting son) Harlow, Baylee (expecting twins Zaniyah Rae and Zavion JD), Payton; sister, Nancy Irwin and family. Special friend, Pat Zeller; Jason's grandchildren, Stephen, Aubriella, Ariana and Madelyn. In loving memory of Pappy and Granny: Come eat, drink, share memories & celebrate their lives Sat. June 27th, 4 PM service with party to follow at Gilberts Party Barn-2146 Treibein Rd, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, event contributions will be accepted. For those wishing condolences www.SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.