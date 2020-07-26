HATLEY, Katsumi Age 77, of Miamisburg, passed away July 20, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties
. She was born in Japan on January 14, 1943. Katsumi was preceded in death by her grandson, Paul Hatley, III. She is survived by her children, Patty (Tim Hosler) Beavers and Paul (Brenda) Hatley, Jr.; grandchildren, Logan (27), Landon (22) and Natalie (12); great-grandson, Logan Daniel Beavers, Jr. "LJ" (1) and numerous extended family and dear friends. Katsumi enjoyed cooking, fishing and tailoring. She was always busy making memories by knitting, ice skating and most of all spending time with her family. Everyone remembers the meals she prepared and fed for so many family and friends. The family is respecting Katsumi's wishing by not having a service at this time. To share a memory of Katsumi or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
.