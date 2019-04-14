BUTTS (Wood), Kay Jean Age 85, a long-term resident of Vandalia, passed away April 10, 2019, at Lucy Corr Memory Care in Chesterfield, Virginia, of Alzheimer's disease with family members and nurses at her side. Kay was born February 7, 1934, in Springfield, OH. She was preceded in death by her caring husband of 60 years, Harold "Bud" Butts. Kay is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, John & Rebecca Betts of Vandalia, Kathy & Bob Urban of Myrtle Beach, and Jeff & Selene Butts of Richmond, VA; sister, Patti Shahan of Nashville; cousin Julie Helm; and 8 grandchildren: Daniel and Ryan Betts, Matt, Tim, and Laurel Urban, and Andrew, Nicholas, and Megan Butts; 2 nieces Kristine Goodson and Barb Woods; and 3 nephews Fritz Knorr, Bruce and Douglas Shahan; and family friend Ann Corterel (Darel). Kay was a graduate of Piqua High School, class of 1952, attended The Ohio State University. Kay was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a fan of OSU football, University of Dayton basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds. Kay and her late husband, Bud, enjoyed traveling together and had visited many remarkable locations in the USA and around the world including: OSU Rose Bowl's games, Alaska, Aruba, Central America, and Africa. Kay and Bud, were business owners of Skipper's Boating Supplies in Vandalia. Kay loved to play bridge, avid reader, needle point, knit, crochet, and cook. Kay was a Girl Scout leader, an active volunteer of the YWCA, PTA, Church. In addition, she was a member Hueston Woods Sailing Association, the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center, and the Vandalia Rec Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 18, at Morton Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Donations can be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary