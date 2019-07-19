Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
1952 - 2019
Kay DEAN Obituary
DEAN, Kay Age 66 of Franklin, OH; died Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center. Kay was born in Franklin, OH on December 1, 1952 to Robert and Isle (Maier) Fulton. She was formerly employed by Miller Coor's in Trenton for 22 years and retired in 2017. Kay was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean; children, Charlie (Chastity), Chris (Shawnna) Dean, Nikole Dean, Trevor Dean and Tanner McKnight; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; half-sisters, Phyllis and Verla. Funeral Services are Saturday July 20, 2019 at 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH with Pastor Doug Criswell officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an on line condolence.
Published in Journal-News on July 19, 2019
