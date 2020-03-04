|
LENZ, Kaye C. Age 81, a lifelong resident of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Feb 28, 2020, at Symphony Memory Care in Centerville, OH. Family will receive friends on Fri, Mar 13, 2020, from 5-8 pm at Trinity Church, Miamisburg. A memorial service will be held at Trinity on Sat, Mar 14 at 10:30am. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020