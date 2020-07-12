Kaylena Blair

BLAIR, Kaylena Jean "Kay" Kaylena Jean "Kay" Blair, 48, of New Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born July 23rd, 1971, the daughter of Billy J. Blair and Diana Jean (Kirtley) Hackworth. Kaylena graduated in 1990 from Tecumseh High School. She was an active member of Victory Church, Fairborn, where she volunteered in the children's ministry. She was employed by Ohio Stamping and Machine Inc. (OSMI), Springfield. Kaylena loved adventures of the great outdoors and was an avid reader. Kay is survived by her parents: Diana Jean (Kirtley) Hackworth and Billy J. & Carolyn Blair; her siblings: Bethel Blair, Billie Green, Doug Taylor, Tom (Jennifer) Taylor, Mark (Jamie) Hackworth, Paul (Lori) Hackworth and Kenneth, Jr. (Beth) Hackworth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Harlan & Bethel Blair, William & Alvina Kirtley and Raymond & Phyllis King; her great-grandparents: Eddie & Hannah Hitchcock; a sister, Karen Louck. A celebration of Kay's life will be held Saturday, July 18th at 12 noon at Victory Church, 2443 Valle Greene Dr., Fairborn, with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside service will be held at Sam Blair Cemetery in Kentucky on July 25th. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave, Springfield.