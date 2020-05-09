|
LYONS, Keirsten Lynn Marlow Passed away only minutes after being born on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Miranda Marlow and Brian Lyons; siblings, Dalton and Braden; grandparents, Johnny Marlow, Jennifer Marlow, and Randy Lyons; uncle and aunt, Nicholas and Christina Marlow; and many cousins, uncles, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandy Lyons. A Graveside Service will be held at 3 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hickory Flat Cemetery, St. Clair Township. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on May 9, 2020