Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Hickory Flat Cemetery
St. Clair Township, OH
Keirsten Lynn Marlow LYONS

Keirsten Lynn Marlow LYONS Obituary
LYONS, Keirsten Lynn Marlow Passed away only minutes after being born on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Miranda Marlow and Brian Lyons; siblings, Dalton and Braden; grandparents, Johnny Marlow, Jennifer Marlow, and Randy Lyons; uncle and aunt, Nicholas and Christina Marlow; and many cousins, uncles, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandy Lyons. A Graveside Service will be held at 3 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hickory Flat Cemetery, St. Clair Township. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on May 9, 2020
