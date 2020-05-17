|
AUCKERMAN, Keith A. Age 66 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020. Keith was born on January 28, 1954 the son of Adrian and Freda (Bennington) Auckerman. He was preceded in death by his mother; Freda (Bennington) Auckerman and a brother; Clarence D. who died at birth. Survivors include: son; Keith A. Auckerman, father; Adrian Auckerman, sister; Kimberly (James) Hall, two brothers; Neal and Brian Auckerman, four grandchildren; Britney, Dylan, Keith and Hunter Auckerman, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Keith loved nature and animals, he often said he would rather spend time with animals than people and he enjoyed walking through places like Glen Helen and Ferncliff Cemetery. Keith loved to play the drums, when he was younger he was considered one of the best in the area. Private graveside service for family only and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, since he loved dogs if you would like to make a donation in his name to National Great Pyrenees Rescue, New Beginnings Kennel, c/o Lucky Mutz, 3945 E. National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45506, he would have liked that. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020