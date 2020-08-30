1/
Keith BRENNER
BRENNER, Keith Barclay Age 70, of Kettering, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born February 27, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Margaret (Barclay) Brenner. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Brenner and brother, Douglas Brenner. Keith is survived by his son, Christopher Brenner; two brothers, Jeffrey Brenner and Bruce Brenner; mother of his children and his fiance', Diane Brenner; two nieces, Chandel and Erin Brenner; his loving extended family, Justin, Gina, Thomas, Rae, Evie and Aiden; along with numerous family and friends. Keith proudly served in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam Conflict. During the 1980's Keith re-enlisted in the Navy where he continued in service to his country. He retired from the US Postal Service after 12 years of dedicated service. Keith will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope for Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place Suite 201, Springfield, VA, 22151; https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/about/make-a-donation or the American Diabetes Association. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
