Keith Chaffin
CHAFFIN, Keith S. "Casey" Age 62 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Casey was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur & Bobbie (Shears) Chaffin. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jeaninne (Frizell) Chaffin; daughter, Christina Chaffin; son, Jason Chaffin; sister, Sheryl Chaffin and brother, Matthew (Amy) Chaffin; and "The Kids," Brodi and Jamie. Casey was a lifelong woodworker, he loved building and making things. He loved sports, from playing to coaching his kids. He loved working around his house - both inside and out. He treasured his friends and was loved and respected by all. Most of all, Casey's greatest passion was loving his family. A visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT CHAPEL. A funeral service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Casey's final resting place will be at Woodland Cemetery immediately following services. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019
