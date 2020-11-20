DEWITT, Jr.,



Keith Wadsworth



Of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life unexpectedly on November 8, 2020. He was born May 4, 1988, to his loving and devoted parents Deon Joyce and Keith W. Dewitt, Sr. Keith is



preceded in death by his grandparents Parris (Pete) Sr. and Donna Kay Joyce. Keith is



survived by his grandparents Evelyn Sims, Donald Dewitt, Jr., and Mary C. Forbes. Keith is also survived by 3 sisters; JaCole Dewitt, Daeon Long, and JaElle Mattison, 6 brothers; DeAndre Joyce (Antoinette), David Long Jr., Evan Joyce, Keith DeWitt, Kalif DeWitt, and Kha'ron Wright, 4 aunts and 3 uncles,



special friend Brittany Morgan, stepparents David Long, Sr. and JaNelle Lee. Keith leaves to cherish a host of other



relatives and loved ones. Funeral Services will be held



November 21, 2020, 10 am at Donald Jordan Funeral Home. 4882 Germantown Pike.



