Keith DEWITT Jr.
1968 - 2020
DEWITT, Jr.,

Keith Wadsworth

Of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life unexpectedly on November 8, 2020. He was born May 4, 1988, to his loving and devoted parents Deon Joyce and Keith W. Dewitt, Sr. Keith is

preceded in death by his grandparents Parris (Pete) Sr. and Donna Kay Joyce. Keith is

survived by his grandparents Evelyn Sims, Donald Dewitt, Jr., and Mary C. Forbes. Keith is also survived by 3 sisters; JaCole Dewitt, Daeon Long, and JaElle Mattison, 6 brothers; DeAndre Joyce (Antoinette), David Long Jr., Evan Joyce, Keith DeWitt, Kalif DeWitt, and Kha'ron Wright, 4 aunts and 3 uncles,

special friend Brittany Morgan, stepparents David Long, Sr. and JaNelle Lee. Keith leaves to cherish a host of other

relatives and loved ones. Funeral Services will be held

November 21, 2020, 10 am at Donald Jordan Funeral Home. 4882 Germantown Pike.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
