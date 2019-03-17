HART, Keith William Of Hebron, KY loving husband, son, father, neighbor and friend, died peacefully at his home on Friday March 8th, 2019 following his battle with cancer. Keith was born on December 26, 1936 in Muncie, IN to Chester and Francis Hart. He was the 3rd child in his family and was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene (Gene) Hart, and sister Elouise (Hart) Phelps. He was a devoted son who dearly loved and cherished his parents. He grew up on the farm in Cowan, Indiana were he learned about working hard, eating well, and developed his love for building, creating, and problem solving. He graduated Cowan High School in 1955 where he participated in Basketball, and Band (trombone). Following high school Keith joined the Air Force where he focused on Aircraft Engine maintenance and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Professionally Keith was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association for his professional life and held a variety of fabricator and management positions. Keith loved life. He cared for others, always willing to jump in and help out without being asked or expecting anything in return. He had a passion for learning throughout his life, exploring the latest technologies, or diving into a new building project; he was always building something! He dearly loved food in virtually every shape, size, and color and could create some pretty delicious dishes. His hobbies included dancing with his wife Vicki, enjoying a hot dog and the horses at Turfway Park, watching the boats at Anderson ferry, and babysitting Gizmo. Keith is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Vicki (Fisher) Hart and her 3 children: Lisa Jolley (and Tim) Kuno, Tina Michel, and Michael Lovely, his first wife Dorothy Hart and their 3 children Bruce (and Roberta) Hart, Jeff (and Kris) Hart, and Jim (and Maggie) Hart, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He will be eternally missed. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary