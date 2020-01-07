Home

KEITH, Keith Edward Age 69, of Middletown, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020 at Ohio Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. He was born September 21, 1950 in Eldorado, Il to Nobal and Natalie Ann (Finch) Keith. He was an operating engineer with local 18 operating engineers for 25 years, retiring in 1991. He liked hunting, fishing and working with Quarter Horses. Keith is survived by his brother, Mark A. (Pam) Keith of Trenton; sister, Mari Keith (Timothy) Kass of Cincinnati; nephews, Shawn Keith, Kelly Kass, Kristofer Kass, Kaeden Kass. He is preceded in death by his parents. At his request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 or Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakertevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020
