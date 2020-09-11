1/
Keith KOBLE
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
KOBLE, Keith C. 76, of Casstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born August 12, 1944, in Rossville, Indiana, the son of the late, Dale & Esther (Boyd) Koble. He was employed at Gleeson Constructors. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn (Chapman) Koble; children, Douglas (Dawn) Koble, Steven (Stephanie) Koble, Lisa (Jason) Sink, Gary (Sheila) Koble; fourteen grandchildren, Cameron, Darin, Cassie & Olivia Koble, Brooklynn (Brandon) Flora, Brittney & Dillon Koble, Stewart, Alyssa & Myra Sink; Kally, Will, Addy & Nell Koble; two brothers, John (Myriam) Koble, Ronnie (Linda) Koble; two sisters, Glenna (Martin) Trent, Joan Koble; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 7524 Agenbroad Rd, New Carlisle, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, private services at 10 AM Monday. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
