KUHLMAN, Keith Ian
Age 83 of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2020. Keith is survived by his loving spouse, Terry Byers; son, Eric (Jamie) Kuhlman; daughter, Angela Leonard; grandchildren, Ethan Kuhlman, Julianna Kuhlman, Natashua Leonard, Marquan Martin, Jaquel Smith, Jequar Smith, Sheyanne Liggett; great-grandchildren, Landyn Martin, Maverick
Temple, Avalina Smith as well as family members, Lauren Byers and Donna Goss. Keith was a graduate of Kiser High School, he then went on to serve 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. and 21 years with the Dayton Police Department where he retired as a detective. Keith also worked for Plasco Inc. for 30 years. He was a proud lifelong member of the Harley
Owners Group. A visitation will be held with social distancing guidelines and masks required from 4-9 pm on Dec. 3 at
TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Keith's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial
Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton
. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online
