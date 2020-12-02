1/
Keith KUHLMAN
KUHLMAN, Keith Ian

Age 83 of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2020. Keith is survived by his loving spouse, Terry Byers; son, Eric (Jamie) Kuhlman; daughter, Angela Leonard; grandchildren, Ethan Kuhlman, Julianna Kuhlman, Natashua Leonard, Marquan Martin, Jaquel Smith, Jequar Smith, Sheyanne Liggett; great-grandchildren, Landyn Martin, Maverick

Temple, Avalina Smith as well as family members, Lauren Byers and Donna Goss. Keith was a graduate of Kiser High School, he then went on to serve 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. and 21 years with the Dayton Police Department where he retired as a detective. Keith also worked for Plasco Inc. for 30 years. He was a proud lifelong member of the Harley

Owners Group. A visitation will be held with social distancing guidelines and masks required from 4-9 pm on Dec. 3 at

TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Keith's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial

Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
