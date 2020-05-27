Home

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
LOWRY, Keith A. Age 93, of Huber Heights, OH passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Smith) Lowry; daughters, Kathie (Frank) Perri, Tipp City, OH, Diane (James) Hassler, Beavercreek, OH, and Jennifer (Kenny) Lake, South Vienna, OH. Also surviving are sister, Maxine Lowry, sister in-law, Marie Lowry, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Keith is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne Lowry, Gene (Betty) Lowry and sister Mary Alice Lowry. Keith was a 1945 graduate of Bath High School. He worked as a type setter for the Fairborn Daily Herald News. Keith was a member of the Medway Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. Private services will be held at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, Tipp City, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020
