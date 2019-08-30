|
MAGGARD, Keith A. Age 60 of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 26, 2019 at . He was born on August 30, 1958 in Dayton to the late Hugo and Mary (Kirkman) Maggard. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Richard "Dickie" Maggard. Honeycutt, Adrian Seibert and Keith Maggard II; several grandchildren; 5 brothers; close friend, Lee Kucharski and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Keith enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and an ice cold Budweiser! Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. To share a memory of Keith or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019