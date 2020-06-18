Keith MORROW
1955 - 2020
MORROW, Keith Wayne 64, of Waterloo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence. Keith was born September 25, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, a son to the late Frank and Renee (Fisher) Morrow. Keith attended Stebbins High School in Dayton, Ohio and was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed fixing and building things, and was a jack of all trades, who was always willing to help others. Keith was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by: two daughters; Kasey (Jeremy) Dillman, of Hollansburg, Ohio, Kortney (Matt) Johnson, of New Lebanon, Ohio, son; Kyle (Brittany) Morrow, of Greenville, Ohio, two brothers; Chester Morrow, of Camden, Ohio and Bobby Morrow, of Minford, Ohio,10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, special nephew; Joey Morrow, special friends of 20 years; Steve and Judy Neal. A memorial service will be held at a later date and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the Morrow family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Phillips Funeral Home
