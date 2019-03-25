MEYERS, Keith Robert Age 52, Pleasant Plain, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at . He was born in Oxford on March 29, 1966, the son of George John and Louise (Witte) Meyers. He was a 1984 graduate of Ross High School and had been employed as a machinery operator for Steelcraft, Inc. /Allegion in Blue Ash for 30 years. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 767. He is survived by a brother, Neil (Debbie) Meyers, Hanover Township; three sisters, Jeanne (Bob) Hubbard, Cincinnati, Marilyn (Dan) Bingle and Cindy (George) Gilbert all of Oxford and a sister-in-law, Audrey Meyers, Lexington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Steven and his nephew Brian Bingle. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary